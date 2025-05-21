Indonesia’s Antitrust Watchdog Probes Potential Risks of Grab-GoTo Merger

Indonesia’s competition authority has launched preliminary research to assess the potential risks associated with a rumored merger between regional tech giants Grab and GoTo, according to Reuters.

Though no official confirmation has been made by either company, speculation around a possible merger has intensified in recent months. Reports citing unnamed sources suggest the two firms are aiming to finalize a deal sometime in the second quarter of this year, per Reuters.

Muhammad Fanshurullah Asa, who heads Indonesia’s antitrust agency, stated that a full investigation will be initiated if and when the companies formally notify the authority of a merger. For now, the agency is focusing on early-stage research to identify possible competition concerns.

Related: Singapore Competition Watchdog Yet to Receive Formal Notification on Grab-GoTo Merger

The potential union of Grab, a dominant force in ride-hailing and food delivery, and GoTo, Indonesia’s leading tech conglomerate formed from the merger of Gojek and Tokopedia, could significantly reshape the country’s digital economy. The competition agency’s proactive approach signals growing scrutiny of market concentration in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

According to Reuters, the agency emphasized that formal review procedures will only commence once the merger is officially proposed and the necessary notifications are submitted. Until then, their work remains in the realm of preliminary assessment.

Source: Reuters