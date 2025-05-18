Intel Challenges €376 Million EU Antitrust Fine in Ongoing Legal Battle

On May 16, US semiconductor giant Intel appeared before the General Court to dispute a €376 million (approximately US$421.4 million) fine levied by European Union antitrust regulators. The penalty, which dates back nearly two years, stems from allegations that Intel engaged in practices restricting competition within the chip market.

According to a statement from the court proceedings, this fine is a continuation of a longstanding case that originally began in 2009. At that time, the European Commission imposed a record-breaking €1.06 billion (around US$1.18 billion) fine against Intel for anti-competitive behavior targeting its rival AMD. The current fine narrows the focus specifically to payments Intel allegedly made to major PC manufacturers—including HP, Acer, and Lenovo—to delay or prevent the launch of competitor products.

Intel’s legal team contended that the scope of the alleged violations was limited and argued the penalty was disproportionate. Per a statement from the Commission’s representatives, the fine was justified, representing roughly 1% of Intel’s revenue during the period in question. Both sides requested that the court determine a final amount for the fine, with a ruling expected in the near future.

Related: Intel Receives Over $536 Million in Default Interest from EU Antitrust Regulators

This dispute marks the latest development in one of the technology sector’s longest-running antitrust cases, which has unfolded over multiple jurisdictions and more than two decades. Notably, the European Commission’s initial €1.06 billion fine was largely overturned in 2022 following the EU court’s assessment. The court ruled that the Commission had failed to provide sufficient evidence of tangible harm to competition, signaling a shift toward an effects-based approach in antitrust enforcement.

According to a statement from the court, the ongoing litigation underscores a broader evolution in how regulatory bodies assess anti-competitive conduct, emphasizing measurable market impact over formalistic criteria.

Source: Techin Asia