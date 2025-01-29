Intuitive Wins Antitrust Case Against Surgical Instrument Service Co

A federal judge in Northern California has ruled in favor of Intuitive, a leader in surgical robotics, in a significant antitrust lawsuit filed by Surgical Instrument Service Co (SIS), a company specializing in surgical instrument repair services. The ruling, issued yesterday, concluded that SIS’s case against Intuitive failed to meet the necessary legal standards, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal battle surrounding surgical robotics.

The lawsuit, originally filed in 2021 by Glendale, Illinois-based SIS, accused Intuitive of leveraging its alleged dominance in the multiport soft-tissue surgical robotics market to pressure healthcare providers into purchasing new EndoWrist instruments. According to the claim, Intuitive’s usage limits and contractual terms, which prohibit third-party repairs, forced hospitals to buy new instruments rather than repair existing ones, creating an unfair monopoly in the marketplace.

However, Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín ruled that SIS had not proven the existence of an aftermarket for EndoWrist repairs and replacements, citing a 2023 appeals court decision in the Epic Games v. Apple case as a precedent. The ruling effectively dismissed the key claims of the lawsuit, as SIS had failed to show that Intuitive’s practices harmed competition in a relevant aftermarket.

In response to the judgment, Intuitive issued a statement, emphasizing the company’s commitment to both patient safety and fair competition. “This judgment affirms Intuitive’s commitment to patient safety, which is guided by the design, testing, and validation of our surgical systems and EndoWrist instruments,” the statement read. “Intuitive supports healthy, lawful competition, balanced by our responsibility to protect patient safety and provide surgeons with safe and proven tools and technologies.”

Despite the win, Intuitive is not entirely clear of legal challenges. Judge Martínez-Olguín is also overseeing a separate antitrust case filed by a group of healthcare providers who are seeking class action status. This ongoing lawsuit could pose further legal hurdles for the surgical robotics giant as it navigates the complexities of the surgical instrument market.

Intuitive’s legal victory in the SIS case, however, may provide a key moment of relief for the company as it continues to face legal scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions. As of now, any further proceedings related to Intuitive’s counterclaims in the SIS case have been stayed, pending the outcome of any potential appeal.

Source: Mass Device