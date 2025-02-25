Italy Seeks 12.5 Million Euros from Elon Musk’s X in Tax Probe

Italy is seeking 12.5 million euros ($13 million) from Elon Musk’s social media platform X following a tax probe, according to Reuters. The case is part of a broader investigation that also involves Meta and could serve as a test case for taxation in the tech industry across Europe.

Although the sum is relatively minor for X, which reported $3.4 billion in revenue in 2023, the legal implications are significant. Italian tax authorities argue that user registrations on X, as well as on Meta-owned platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, could be classified as taxable transactions. This is based on the premise that an account registration involves an exchange: a user provides personal data in return for access to the platform’s services, per Reuters.

Should this interpretation be upheld in court, it could prompt a major shift in the business model of tech firms across the European Union. Given that value-added tax (VAT) is standardized across the 27-member bloc, a ruling in favor of Italy’s tax authorities could set a precedent for similar actions in other EU nations.

The issue is particularly sensitive amid broader discussions on digital taxation. According to Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump has previously considered imposing tariffs on imports from countries that apply digital service taxes on American tech companies. Meanwhile, Musk has maintained a cooperative relationship with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and has ambitions to expand his Starlink communications business in the country.

Italy has been proactive in targeting tech firms for tax compliance. In November, the government extended its digital services tax to include small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in an effort to counter U.S. claims that the levy unfairly targets American companies.

Milan’s financial police, Guardia di Finanza (GDF), concluded a tax audit in April 2023, asserting that X failed to pay VAT amounting to 12.5 million euros between 2016 and 2022, per Reuters. The probe predates Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, which was finalized in October 2022. In January, Italy’s Revenue Agency supported GDF’s conclusions, specifically addressing the tax year 2016, which is approaching its statute of limitations.

