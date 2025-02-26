Judge Dismisses Price-Fixing Lawsuits Against Major Tire Makers

The lawsuits, filed last year in federal court in Akron, Ohio, alleged that Goodyear, Bridgestone, Continental, Michelin, Nokian, and Pirelli colluded to fix prices during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to higher costs for consumers and businesses. However, per Reuters, Lioi concluded that the plaintiffs failed to establish clear evidence of a conspiracy, noting that the price increases could be attributed to economic self-interest rather than illicit coordination.

The lawsuits were brought forward by three groups of buyers, including automobile dealerships and other consumer purchasers. The plaintiffs pointed to European Union antitrust investigations into some of the manufacturers’ non-U.S. offices as potential evidence of collusion. However, the tiremakers argued that these investigations had not resulted in any penalties or enforcement actions, and the court ultimately agreed that the European probes did not substantiate claims of wrongdoing in the United States.

Related: US Judge Allows Price-Fixing Lawsuits Against Fragrance Giants to Proceed

Reuters reports that Lioi emphasized the lack of a direct connection between alleged European conduct and U.S. pricing strategies. She also stated that the plaintiffs had not provided a compelling argument that the price hikes were irrational or indicative of a pre-arranged agreement among the defendants.

Goodyear, Bridgestone, and the other tire manufacturers named in the lawsuits have consistently denied any wrongdoing. Neither the companies nor the plaintiffs’ attorneys immediately responded to requests for comment.

While the judge dismissed the lawsuits, she has left the door open for the plaintiffs to revise their claims. Per Reuters, Lioi ruled that they may file amended lawsuits by March 25 if they can provide additional evidence to support their allegations.

The case is titled In re: Passenger Vehicle Replacement Tires Antitrust Litigation, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio under case number 5:24-md-03107-SL.

Source: Reuters