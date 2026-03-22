Jury Finds Musk Liable for Misleading Twitter Shareholders During Takeover Fight
A federal jury in San Francisco found Elon Musk liable on Friday in a civil case brought by Twitter shareholders who accused him of misleading investors during his 2022 bid to buy the social media company, according to Reuters. The case centered on claims that Musk made statements about fake and spam accounts on Twitter that drove the company’s stock price lower as he sought to renegotiate or potentially exit the $44 billion deal, according to Reuters.