Kenya Airways Under Investigation for Alleged Consumer Rights Violations

The COMESA Competition Commission has initiated an investigation into Kenya Airways (KQ) following multiple complaints alleging violations of consumer protection regulations. The inquiry, according to a statement from the Commission, stems from concerns over flight delays and inadequate passenger support, which may contravene regional consumer rights laws.

According to a statement, the Commission is examining potential breaches of Article 28 of the COMESA Competition Regulations. This provision explicitly prohibits businesses from engaging in unconscionable conduct in the supply of goods and services, raising concerns about Kenya Airways’ handling of passenger disruptions.

The investigation was triggered by complaints from four passengers who experienced a six-hour delay on Kenya Airways flight KQ419 from Entebbe to Nairobi on August 18, 2024. Due to the delay, they missed their connecting flights to Lusaka and Livingstone, incurring additional expenses for alternative arrangements. The complainants allege that the airline did not offer rebooking assistance, accommodation, or meals, exacerbating their inconvenience.

Another passenger separately reported a similar issue involving a six-hour delay on flight KQ418 from Nairobi to Entebbe on December 2, 2024. According to the complaint, Kenya Airways provided passengers with last-minute delay notifications and insufficient refreshments. The airline also failed to arrange accommodation, leaving some passengers stranded overnight at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Per the Commission’s statement, these incidents have raised concerns regarding Kenya Airways’ adherence to industry best practices and international aviation standards. The regulatory body is now assessing whether the airline’s actions amount to unfair treatment of passengers, potentially warranting corrective measures.

Source: Capital FM