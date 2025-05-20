Latham & Watkins Expands Brussels Antitrust Team

Latham & Watkins LLP has announced that Alfonso Lamadrid will be joining its Brussels office as a partner in the firm’s Antitrust & Competition Practice and a member of the Litigation & Trial Department. According to a statement from the firm, Lamadrid’s addition reflects a move to bolster its capabilities in high-stakes competition law and regulatory litigation across Europe.

With a presence in European antitrust matters, Lamadrid brings a track record of advising major clients, particularly in the digital and technology sectors. Per the statement, he will focus on a broad range of legal areas, including Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) investigations, EU Court litigation, merger control, and State aid enforcement across diverse industries.

Before joining Latham & Watkins, Lamadrid was with Garrigues and has been recognized for his litigation work in competition law. His efforts recently earned him the title of Litigator of the Year, worldwide by Global Competition Review (GCR). The firm noted that his arrival enhances Latham’s ability to offer strategic counsel in complex regulatory matters at the European level.

Related: Latham & Watkins Expands German Antitrust Practice

Per a statement from Michael Egge, Global Chair of the Antitrust & Competition Practice, Lamadrid’s approach to legal advocacy and his understanding of EU regulatory frameworks align with the firm’s philosophy of delivering client-focused, results-driven legal services. The firm emphasized that Lamadrid’s joining is part of its broader strategy to maintain its top-tier status in antitrust law.

Carles Esteva Mosso, Managing Partner of the Brussels office, highlighted Lamadrid’s fit with the firm’s global platform, noting that his leadership and experience will reinforce Latham’s role as a go-to advisor in the digital economy.

Latham & Watkins has earned accolades for its antitrust work, and this year marked the firm’s 17th consecutive appearance on GCR’s Global Elite ranking. According to the statement, the firm recently secured top-tier recognition across all major antitrust categories, including cartel investigations, merger control, and litigation.

Source: LW