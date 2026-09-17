Lawmakers Question AI Industry Push for Antitrust Waiver

A proposal to give leading artificial intelligence companies limited protection from antitrust rules so they can jointly develop safety standards is encountering resistance in Washington, adding a new complication to efforts to address the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems.
Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei has called for a narrow antitrust waiver that would allow competing AI developers to coordinate on safety measures without risking accusations of unlawful collusion. But lawmakers, regulators and some smaller technology companies have questioned whether such an arrangement could strengthen the position of the industry’s largest players, according to The Hill.