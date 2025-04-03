Lenovo and Ericsson Reach Global Patent Settlement, Ending Legal Disputes

Lenovo and Ericsson have reached a global patent cross-licensing agreement, bringing an end to their long-standing legal battle over wireless technology patents. The settlement, announced by Lenovo on Thursday, resolves multiple lawsuits filed by both companies across several countries.

According to Reuters, Lenovo initiated legal action against Ericsson in London in 2023. This case was one of many filed worldwide, with litigation also taking place in Brazil, Colombia, the United States—including North Carolina and the U.S. International Trade Commission. The disputes revolved around the terms for licensing 4G and 5G patents, specifically whether they adhered to fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) principles.

Per Reuters, Lenovo stated that as part of the settlement, both parties had agreed to binding arbitration to determine the final terms of the licensing agreement. Ericsson also confirmed the resolution, noting that financial implications from the agreement would begin to be recognized from the second quarter of 2025, reflecting a partial settlement.

This agreement follows a similar move by Amazon and Nokia earlier in the week, in which those companies also resolved a global patent dispute. The series of settlements highlight an industry-wide shift toward resolving intellectual property conflicts outside of the courtroom.

Source: Reuters