Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino Defends Company in Manhattan Antitrust Trial

Live Nation Chief Executive Michael Rapino spent hours on the witness stand in federal court in Manhattan, rejecting claims that the entertainment giant unlawfully dominates the U.S. live concert business. The case was initially filed by the Department of Justice alongside dozens of state attorneys general, though the federal government reached an unexpected settlement with the company in early March after a meeting between Rapino and Omeed Assefi, the acting head of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, according to NBC.