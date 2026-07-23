Looking Beyond the Tech Sovereignty Package: How the EU is Moving to Ensure Tech Sector Resilience

By:Paul Maynard, Jadzia Pierce & Sam Jungyun Choi (Covington & Burling)
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In this blog post for Inside Global Tech, authors Paul Maynard, Jadzia Pierce & Sam Jungyun Choi (Covington & Burling) give us an overview of the European Union’s expanding legislative agenda to strengthen “tech sovereignty,” focusing on measures designed to improve cyber resilience and reduce strategic dependencies on external actors. While the European Commission’s June 2026 tech sovereignty package introduced several new initiatives, the authors explain that these proposals build on a much broader and longer-term regulatory strategy.
The post outlines the EU’s comprehensive cyber resilience framework, which aims to protect critical infrastructure and essential services from growing cyber threats, including ransomware, state-sponsored attacks, and AI-enabled vulnerabilities. Key legislation such as NIS2, the Critical Entities Resilience Directive, the Cyber Resilience Act, the Cybersecurity Act, and the Cyber Solidarity Act establish cybersecurity risk management, incident reporting, product security, certification, and coordinated response mechanisms across both public and private sectors.
The authors also examine how the EU is strengthening supply chain security by reducing reliance on high-risk suppliers and foreign technologies. Proposed reforms under the Cybersecurity Act 2 would allow the European Commission to identify high-risk suppliers and impose restrictions on their products and services, while sector-specific initiatives covering areas such as quantum technologies, telecommunications, satellite communications, and space services introduce additional safeguards against external influence.
Finally, the post highlights the EU’s broader industrial strategy to build domestic technological capacity through legislation such as the Critical Raw Materials Act, Net-Zero Industry Act, Industrial Accelerator Act, and the proposed Chips Act 2.0. Together, these initiatives seek to bolster European manufacturing, secure critical technology supply chains, and reinforce the EU’s long-term technological resilience and strategic autonomy.
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