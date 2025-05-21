Luxair Files EU Court Challenge Over Lufthansa-ITA Merger Approval

Luxair, Luxembourg’s national airline, has lodged a legal complaint with the General Court of the European Union, contesting the European Commission’s recent approval of Lufthansa’s acquisition of a stake in Italy’s ITA Airways, according to Reuters.

While Luxair emphasized that it does not oppose the merger in principle, the carrier expressed frustration over how the remedial measures associated with the deal were implemented. In particular, Luxair claims that smaller carriers have been overlooked in the redistribution of landing slots at Milan Linate airport—an issue central to the competitive balance in the region.

The European Commission gave the green light to the Lufthansa-ITA deal in November 2024, following Lufthansa’s proposal of a remedy package designed to address antitrust concerns. According to Reuters, the approved concessions would allow major carriers such as EasyJet, IAG, and Air France-KLM greater access to key routes affected by the merger.

Lufthansa’s bid, which involves acquiring a 41% share in the Italian state-owned airline for €325 million (approximately $343.6 million), was initially approved by EU regulators in July 2024. The transaction aims to enhance Lufthansa’s strategic footprint in southern Europe and further integrate ITA Airways—Alitalia’s successor—into its wider network.

Per Reuters, Luxair’s grievance centers not on the merger’s broader implications but on what it sees as an inequitable outcome for smaller competitors. The airline argues that the remedies crafted to secure EU approval prioritized larger airline groups, potentially distorting fair access to vital infrastructure like Milan’s Linate airport.

Source: Reuters