Malaysia Grants Licenses to WeChat and TikTok Under New Social Media Law

Malaysia’s communications regulator has granted licenses to Tencent’s WeChat and ByteDance’s TikTok to operate in the country under a newly enforced social media law aimed at combating rising cybercrime. The law, which came into effect on January 1, mandates that social media and messaging platforms with over 8 million users in Malaysia obtain a license to continue operating in the country.

According to Reuters, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) confirmed that messaging platform Telegram is in the final stages of securing its license. Additionally, Meta Platforms, which owns popular platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has begun the licensing process as well.

However, not all social media platforms are in compliance with the new law. Per Reuters, X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has not submitted an application for a license, claiming that its local user base does not meet the 8 million threshold. The MCMC is currently reviewing this claim to verify its accuracy.

Alphabet’s Google, which operates the video-sharing platform YouTube, has also not applied for a license. The regulator noted that Google raised concerns regarding YouTube’s video-sharing features and how they are classified under the new law, though specifics on these concerns were not provided. The MCMC emphasized that YouTube, along with other platforms, will be required to adhere to the new licensing regulations.

The licensing law was introduced to address the surge in harmful content on social media, which authorities have deemed a growing problem in the country. According to Reuters, Malaysia reported a sharp increase in harmful social media content earlier in 2024, prompting authorities to urge companies like Meta and TikTok to improve monitoring and moderation of their platforms.

Authorities have identified online gambling, scams, child pornography, grooming, cyberbullying, and content related to race, religion, and royalty as key areas of concern. Social media companies operating in Malaysia are now expected to take further steps to curb such harmful content or face regulatory actions. “Platform providers found to be in violation of licensing requirements may be subject to investigation and regulatory actions,” the MCMC said.

As of now, the number of users per country for platforms like YouTube and X is not publicly disclosed, leaving some uncertainty over how many users in Malaysia may be affected by the new law. The MCMC has made it clear that all platforms operating in the country must comply with the regulations, or face legal consequences.

Source: Reuters