Mandating “Evidence-Based” Suicide Detection in Chatbots

By: Jordan Wrigley & Sarah Hanson (Future of Privacy Forum)
Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.
yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.
By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.
Δ
In this blog entry for the Future of Privacy Forum, authors Jordan Wrigley & Sarah Hanson tackle the delicate topic of regulating AI chatbots that interact with vulnerable users, particularly minors at risk of self-harm or suicide. They explain that a growing number of U.S. states now require companion chatbot providers to detect signs of suicidal ideation and connect users with crisis resources, although many laws leave significant uncertainty about when and how such interventions should occur.
The authors highlight that many of these laws require the use of “evidence-based methods” to identify self-harm risks, despite the absence of widely accepted or consistently accurate techniques outside clinical settings. Current approaches, including natural language processing and self-reporting tools, face important limitations, leaving developers to interpret vague legal standards while balancing the risks of false positives and missed warning signs.
The article also examines the technological shortcomings of today’s large language models, noting that while they often recognize explicit statements about self-harm, they frequently fail to detect more subtle or passive expressions of suicidal ideation. This “critical gap” not only raises safety concerns but also complicates compliance with state transparency and reporting requirements designed to measure the effectiveness of chatbot interventions.
Finally, the authors explore the tension between emerging chatbot safety mandates and increasingly strict privacy laws. Detecting mental health risks often requires processing highly sensitive inferred health data, potentially conflicting with data minimization and consent requirements. They conclude that policymakers should develop clearer standards, consider hybrid human-AI review models, and establish regulatory safe harbors that better balance user safety with privacy protections.
CONTINUE READING…
Judge Pushes Elite College Financial Aid Antitrust Trial Toward Thanksgiving Finish
Jul 23, 2026 by
CPI
Altria, Juul Ask Appeals Court to Reverse Antitrust Class Certification
Jul 23, 2026 by
CPI
Japan Expands Antitrust Watchdog’s Role With New Bureau for Big Tech Oversight
Jul 23, 2026 by
CPI
DOJ Introduces Faster Merger Review Process With Targeted Antitrust Requests
Jul 23, 2026 by
CPI
EU Hits Google With $1 Billion Fine in First Digital Markets Act Penalty
Jul 23, 2026 by
CPI
Antitrust Chronicle® – Antitrust Compliance
Jul 20, 2026 by
CPI
Your Antitrust Compliance Program: A Strong Voice in Your Defense
Jul 20, 2026 by
Joe Murphy
Antitrust Compliance for the AI Pricing Era
Jul 20, 2026 by
Alejandra Uria & Andre Geverola
Race to Report: Antitrust Leniency in the Whistleblower Era
Jul 20, 2026 by
Brian R. Faerstein & Nicole H. Sprinzen
Antitrust-By-Design: Competition Compliance in Digital Markets
Jul 20, 2026 by
Marcos Drummond Malvar, Gabriela Costa Carvalho Forsman & Luciana Mendes