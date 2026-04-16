Market Failure, Not Technology, Is Slowing the Green Transition

By: Piergiuseppe Fortunato & Verena Hitner Barros (Pro Market)
Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.
yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.
By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.
Δ
In this piece for ProMarket, authors Piergiuseppe Fortunato & Verena Hitner Barros argue that despite rapid advances in clean energy technologies, the global energy transition remains off track because it is fundamentally a political economy challenge rather than a purely technological one. While the costs of renewables and batteries have fallen and deployment has increased, emissions are not declining fast enough to meet climate targets, highlighting a disconnect between innovation and real-world outcomes.
The authors explain that investment in clean energy is constrained by structural and institutional factors, particularly in advanced economies. Energy markets, regulatory frameworks, and financial systems remain shaped by fossil fuel legacies, creating volatility and uncertainty that discourage long-term investment. Even where governments have introduced industrial policies to stimulate green sectors, inconsistent policy signals and political uncertainty have limited their effectiveness and slowed private sector response.
They also highlight significant disparities between developed and developing economies. While major economies have the fiscal capacity and industrial base to support large-scale green investment, many developing countries face high costs of capital, limited resources, and weaker institutional capacity. As a result, the global green economy is evolving unevenly, with higher-value activities such as technology development and manufacturing concentrated in advanced economies, while lower-value, resource-intensive activities remain in the Global South.
The article further examines how global value chains reinforce this imbalance, with most value and technological control concentrated in a small number of countries, while emissions-intensive production is often located elsewhere. Trade patterns contribute to this dynamic by shifting carbon-intensive production across borders rather than reducing it globally. The authors also note that some developing economies are pursuing industrial policies to capture more value in green sectors, but these efforts face constraints without broader coordination and structural changes in the global economy…
CONTINUE READING…
House GOP Rushing to Advance Federal Privacy Law Before Midterms
Apr 17, 2026 by
CPI
UK Advances Comprehensive Regulatory Framework for Crypto Assets
Apr 17, 2026 by
CPI
EU Eyes Major Merger Rule Overhaul to Compete with US and China
Apr 16, 2026 by
CPI
White House Weighs Michael Murray for Top Antitrust Role at Justice Department
Apr 16, 2026 by
CPI
French Regulator Fines Organic Food Cartel €12.67 Million
Apr 16, 2026 by
CPI
Antitrust Chronicle® – Competitor Collaborations
Mar 26, 2026 by
CPI
Between Scylla and Charybdis – Navigating Transatlantic Antitrust Currents
Mar 26, 2026 by
Tilman Kuhn & Niklas Brüggemann
Cartel Enforcement Moves Into the Labor Market: Trends and Implications
Mar 26, 2026 by
Andreas Kafetzopoulos & Caroline Janssens
Rethinking Buy-Side Antitrust “Group Boycotts”
Mar 26, 2026 by
Craig Falls & Brendan McGuire
Positive Collaborations: The Tools Available to Competition Authorities to Encourage Beneficial Interactions Between Competitors
Mar 26, 2026 by
Rona Bar-Isaac & Thomas Withers