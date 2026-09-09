Mastercard Sued by 300 Hotel Companies in UK Over Swipe Fees

Mastercard has been sued by around 300 hotel companies in Britain over card payment fees, in the latest antitrust challenge over the costs merchants incur when accepting card transactions.
Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.
yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.
By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.
Δ
According to Law360, the hotel companies are challenging Mastercard over multilateral interchange fees, or MIFs, associated with payments made using its cards.
Interchange fees are generally paid by a merchant’s bank to the bank that issued a customer’s card when a transaction is processed. They form part of the overall cost merchants bear for accepting card payments.
We’d love to be your preferred source for news.
Please add us to your preferred sources list so our news, data and interviews show up in your feed. Thanks!
The lawsuit alleges that Mastercard’s arrangements governing those fees restricted competition and caused the hotel companies to pay higher charges than they otherwise would have.
The claim was filed on Wednesday and names around 300 hotel companies as claimants. The amount of damages being sought was not immediately available.
Read more: Merchants Challenge Visa and Mastercard Protections in New Antitrust Suit
The case is the latest in a long-running series of disputes over Mastercard’s interchange fees. In February, the Competition Appeal Tribunal issued a further ruling addressing how businesses responded to changes in payment costs, an issue relevant to assessing losses in interchange-fee claims.
The new lawsuit adds hundreds of hotel companies to the legal battle over the economics of card payments, although the number of corporate claimants does not necessarily correspond to the same number of hotel brands or individual properties.
The identities of the hotel businesses involved, the period covered by their claims and the Mastercard entities named as defendants should provide a clearer indication of the scope and potential value of the lawsuit.
Source: Law360
Apple Eases EU Tracking Rules After Antitrust Scrutiny
Sep 17, 2026 by
CPI
FTC Moves to Restrict Beretta’s Board Influence in Ruger Investment
Sep 17, 2026 by
CPI
Justice Department Open to Talks With AI Labs on Safety Coordination
Sep 17, 2026 by
CPI
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader Adds Skadden Antitrust Partner in Brussels Push
Sep 17, 2026 by
CPI
Paramount Threatens California Exit as Warner Bros. Antitrust Fight Escalates
Sep 17, 2026 by
CPI
Antitrust Chronicle® – Computational Antitrust
Sep 16, 2026 by
CPI
The Next Five Years of Computational Antitrust
Sep 16, 2026 by
Thibault Schrepel
When Two AI Agents Talk: A Gap in Detection Capabilities
Sep 16, 2026 by
Alba Ribera Martinez
When Innovation Competition Has No Product Yet: Making General Innovation Competition Operational
Sep 16, 2026 by
Mariateresa Maggiolino
Computational Antitrust for Complex Adaptive Markets
Sep 16, 2026 by
Filip Lubinski