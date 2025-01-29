Meta Files Complaint Against Apple with Brazil’s Antitrust Authority

Meta, the tech giant that owns Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, has filed a complaint with Brazil’s Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) against Apple. The move was first reported by Brazil Journal and later confirmed by Meta to InfoMoney.

According to Brazil Journal, the complaint challenges Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy, which was introduced in 2021. The policy requires users to explicitly grant permission for third-party apps to track their activities on devices using Apple’s iOS operating system.

Per the complaint, Meta argues that Apple enforces the rule in a discriminatory manner. While third-party apps must obtain explicit user consent for tracking, Apple’s own applications, such as iMessage and Apple Music, reportedly benefit from a more lenient system that makes it easier for users to accept tracking and harder to opt out.

Meta contends that this practice creates an uneven playing field in the digital advertising market, as Apple’s own services face fewer restrictions than competitors’ applications. The company asserts that the policy unfairly disadvantages third-party developers while benefiting Apple’s ecosystem.

The case is now in the hands of Cade, Brazil’s competition regulator, which will evaluate the claims and determine whether Apple’s ATT policy constitutes an anti-competitive practice.

