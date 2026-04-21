Mexico Moves Toward AI Rules That Could Put Violators Behind Bars

Mexico is preparing to take a significant step into the regulation of artificial intelligence, as lawmakers advance what could become the country’s first comprehensive legal framework governing the technology.

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The Senate is drafting a proposed Artificial Intelligence Law that goes beyond establishing regulatory guidelines. The initiative also outlines the creation of new institutions and introduces criminal penalties for the most dangerous uses of AI.

A central feature of the proposal is a new classification system for violations, dividing them into three categories: minor, serious, and very serious. The most severe category could carry the harshest consequences, including potential prison sentences.

Per a statement referencing the draft document, one of the actions classified as a “very serious” offense would be the deliberate use of artificial intelligence for “cognitive, political, electoral, or social manipulation for illicit purposes or in ways that contradict democratic principles.”

Read more: Mexico’s Antitrust Authority Targets Gruma for Market Control

The legislative push comes amid growing global concern about the risks posed by advanced AI systems. Research published in the journal Frontiers warns that generative AI already has the capacity to create false content, including deepfakes and manipulated news. These developments, according to the study, can undermine public trust, intensify political polarization, and influence public opinion.

In this context, Mexican lawmakers appear to be acting preemptively. According to a statement tied to the Senate’s efforts, the goal is to address risks that are no longer hypothetical but are already emerging in other parts of the world.

If passed, the law would position Mexico among a growing number of countries attempting to balance technological innovation with safeguards against misuse, particularly in areas that could threaten democratic systems.

Source: Xataka