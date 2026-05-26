Mission Produce Clears Mexican Antitrust Review Ahead of Planned Calavo Merger

Tropical fruit supplier Mission Produce has moved closer to completing its planned merger with Calavo Growers after receiving a key regulatory approval in Mexico.

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According to a statement from Mission Produce, the company has secured antitrust clearance from Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission, satisfying one of the final major conditions tied to the proposed transaction.

Per a statement issued by the company, the approval fulfills the merger agreement requirement related to obtaining Mexican antitrust authorization. The merger was previously announced by the two companies as part of a broader strategic combination in the fresh produce sector.

Mission Produce said that, provided all remaining closing conditions are completed, the merger with Calavo is expected to close on Thursday, 28 May.

The planned combination would unite two major players in the avocado and tropical fruit business, further expanding Mission Produce’s position in global produce distribution. According to a statement, the Mexican regulatory clearance marks a significant milestone in advancing the transaction toward completion.

Source: FruitNet