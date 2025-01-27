Mitsubishi Motors Weighs Options Amid Nissan-Honda Merger Plans

Mitsubishi Motors, a junior partner of Nissan Motor, is reportedly considering stepping away from a proposed merger between Nissan and Honda Motor, according to Reuters. The automaker, which has played a supporting role in its alliance with Nissan, appears set to maintain its current independent listing while continuing its collaborative relationships with both Nissan and Honda.

Three sources familiar with the matter, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to a lack of authorization to discuss the issue publicly, indicated that Mitsubishi Motors has reservations about joining the merger. These concerns reportedly stem from the company’s relatively smaller size, which could limit its influence in the joint holding company envisioned by Nissan and Honda.

In a statement addressing recent media coverage, Mitsubishi Motors acknowledged reports about its potential role in the planned integration but clarified that these were not based on official company announcements. The automaker emphasized that it is still exploring various options and that no final decision has been made at this stage.

The Yomiuri newspaper reported earlier on Friday that Mitsubishi Motors is wary of the merger due to potential challenges in influencing management decisions within the larger holding company structure. Per Reuters, spokespeople for Nissan and Honda declined to comment directly on the matter, instead referring to Mitsubishi Motors’ earlier statement.

Nissan and Honda initially revealed plans in December to establish a holding company by August 2026, aiming to delist their shares as part of the consolidation. Discussions are expected to conclude by June 2025.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Motors appears focused on bolstering its presence in the Southeast Asian market, per the Yomiuri report. The company is likely to maintain its independent operations for the foreseeable future, prioritizing growth in a region where it has historically performed well.

Source: Reuters