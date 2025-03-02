NAR Names New General Counsel Amid Antitrust Battle

The National Association of Realtors Inc. (NAR) has appointed Jonathan Waclawski as its new general counsel, a position that became vacant late last year as the organization faced legal challenges related to antitrust claims. According to Bloomberg, Waclawski’s appointment marks a key leadership change for the prominent trade group.

Waclawski has a history with NAR, having held multiple roles within the organization. Most recently, he served as vice president of political advocacy. Per Bloomberg, he announced his new role through a LinkedIn post, and his title has since been updated on NAR’s official website.

However, neither Waclawski nor NAR have responded to requests for comment regarding his appointment.

In addition to his work with NAR, Waclawski has an extensive political background. He previously served as general counsel for former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker’s 2016 presidential campaign, which ultimately did not secure the Republican nomination. His experience also includes roles with the Republican National Committee and the law firm Holtzman Vogel.

According to Bloomberg, Waclawski’s appointment comes at a critical time for NAR, which continues to navigate legal scrutiny over industry practices.

Source: Bloomberg