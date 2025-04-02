Navigating the Legal Complexities of Canadian-Origin Marketing Claims

In this piece, authors Tony Di Domenico & Musa Mansuar (Fasken) explore the legal considerations surrounding “Product of Canada” and “Made in Canada” labels, particularly as national pride surges following Canada’s recent Four Nations Cup hockey triumph over the U.S. With consumers increasingly favoring locally made goods, businesses may be eager to highlight their Canadian identity through strategic branding.

However, misrepresenting a product’s Canadian origins can lead to significant legal, financial, and reputational consequences. Before applying these labels, companies must ensure compliance with Canadian competition and advertising laws to avoid potential pitfalls.

The Competition Bureau (the “Bureau”) oversees and enforces regulations designed to prevent false or misleading claims about product origins. Key legislative frameworks include the Competition Act, the Consumer Packaging and Labelling Act, and the Textile Labelling Act, all of which work to uphold fair competition and protect consumers from deceptive marketing practices.

Below, we outline the legal and analytical framework governing these claims in Canada, along with key insights for businesses looking to navigate this regulatory landscape.

