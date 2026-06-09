Navigating the ‘Right to Repair’ Landscape in 2026: A Refresher on Basics and Best Practices
By: Daniel S. Savrin, Caitlin Zeytoonian, Noah Beckert-McGirr & Abigail Guyon (Morgan Lewis & Bockius)
In this blog entry, authors Daniel S. Savrin, Caitlin Zeytoonian, Noah Beckert-McGirr & Abigail Guyon (Morgan Lewis & Bockius) discuss the rapidly evolving “right to repair” landscape and the growing compliance challenges facing manufacturers and retailers. They explain that right-to-repair obligations stem not only from federal warranty law, particularly the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, but also from a growing patchwork of state laws and increasing antitrust scrutiny of repair restrictions.