Navigating the ‘Right to Repair’ Landscape in 2026: A Refresher on Basics and Best Practices

In this blog entry, authors Daniel S. Savrin, Caitlin Zeytoonian, Noah Beckert-McGirr & Abigail Guyon (Morgan Lewis & Bockius) discuss the rapidly evolving “right to repair” landscape and the growing compliance challenges facing manufacturers and retailers. They explain that right-to-repair obligations stem not only from federal warranty law, particularly the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, but also from a growing patchwork of state laws and increasing antitrust scrutiny of repair restrictions.

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The authors trace the expansion of repair-related regulation across the United States, highlighting state laws that require manufacturers to provide consumers and independent repair providers with access to parts, tools, diagnostic software, and technical documentation. Recent legislation in states such as California, Minnesota, New York, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, along with proposed federal measures, reflects a broader movement toward ensuring greater repair access and limiting practices such as parts pairing and software locking.

The article identifies several legal risks associated with restrictive repair practices. These include warranty provisions that improperly tie coverage to authorized service providers, misleading statements about warranty voidance, restrictions on access to repair resources, and conduct that could create anticompetitive conditions in aftermarket repair markets. The authors note that companies must also carefully evaluate cybersecurity, safety, and intellectual property justifications to ensure they are legitimate and not perceived as barriers to competition.

To reduce regulatory and litigation exposure, the authors recommend that companies modernize their warranty and repair programs. Key steps include revising warranty language, improving consumer disclosures, aligning customer communications with legal requirements, establishing compliant access protocols for repair materials, conducting cross-functional compliance audits, and closely monitoring legislative developments. A proactive and coordinated compliance strategy, they conclude, can help businesses adapt to the changing regulatory environment while maintaining consumer trust.