NexArc Strategies Launches to Provide Antitrust and Regulatory Analysis

NexArc Strategies (NexArc) has officially launched as a boutique research and consulting firm, offering investors analysis of antitrust and regulatory risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and corporate conduct. The firm leverages experience in both antitrust law and government regulatory processes.

According to a statement from NexArc, the firm will generate actionable assessments that can help investors navigate the complexities of antitrust regulatory scrutiny. The company’s principal, Amanda Hamilton, brings over 20 years of expertise in antitrust matters, having worked across multiple sectors in both government and private practice.

Hamilton’s career includes roles at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), where she played a part in mergers such as Equitable/Dominion and Ardagh/Saint Gobain. Per a statement from NexArc, Hamilton also served as an Assistant Attorney General for the District of Columbia, where she collaborated with the FTC to challenge the Kroger/Albertsons merger, worked alongside the Department of Justice in litigation against Live Nation, and scrutinized RealPage’s business practices.

Beyond her government service, Hamilton has a background in legal journalism, having reported for The Capitol Forum on cases such as Standard General/Tegna, ASSA ABLOY/Spectrum Brands, and ICE/Black Knight. She also has experience in private practice, where she defended pharmaceutical companies in antitrust investigations and class actions.

Per NexArc’s statement, the firm will assist investors in understanding how regulatory decisions could impact their financial strategies. With Hamilton’s experience, NexArc is set to provide in-depth analysis on antitrust risks, helping clients anticipate potential challenges in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.