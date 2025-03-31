Nokia and Amazon Resolve Global Patent Dispute Over Streaming Technologies

Nokia Oyj and Amazon.com Inc. have reached a settlement in a patent dispute over streaming technologies, resolving litigation that had expanded across multiple jurisdictions. According to Bloomberg, the agreement finalizes the use of Nokia’s video technologies in Amazon’s streaming services and devices, bringing an end to all ongoing patent lawsuits globally. The terms of the settlement remain undisclosed.

The legal battle began when Nokia accused Amazon of utilizing its patented streaming technologies without proper authorization. The dispute led to lawsuits in courts across the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, and the European Unified Patent Court. Per Bloomberg, Nokia secured a significant legal victory in February when a Düsseldorf court granted an injunction against Amazon. The Finnish company also previously prevailed in a ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission, further strengthening its case.

During the proceedings, Amazon countered by alleging that Nokia had misused its standard-essential patents. The eCommerce giant claimed that Nokia attempted to block products from the market rather than offering fair and reasonable licensing terms, violating competition regulations. Despite these contentions, Amazon confirmed the resolution of the dispute on Monday.

Nokia has been actively enforcing its patent rights against major corporations in recent years. Bloomberg reports that the company has previously reached settlements with prominent firms, including Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Lenovo.

