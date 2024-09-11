Oasis Fans Could Be in Line for Ticket Refunds Amid Antitrust Concerns

Oasis fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster may soon be eligible for refunds following growing scrutiny over the company’s “dynamic pricing” model, which has left many concert-goers frustrated.

According to the Daily Star, frustrated concertgoers may be entitled to refunds after Ticketmaster’s pricing policy led to widespread consumer complaints.

The issue stems from a system introduced by Ticketmaster in 2022, which adjusts ticket prices based on demand. Per Daily Star, this meant that tickets for Oasis shows were selling for hundreds of pounds more than their original advertised prices as soon as they went on sale. Many fans who rushed to secure tickets were shocked to find that prices had surged in real-time due to the overwhelming demand.

Ticketmaster has defended the practice, claiming it was designed to curb ticket scalping and ensure that a larger share of revenue goes to the artists. However, consumer lawyer Dean Dunham, quoted by MailOnline, raised concerns about the legality of dynamic pricing. Dunham noted that this practice could potentially violate consumer protection laws, specifically those related to “bait advertising.”

Under the Consumer Protection Regulation, bait advertising occurs when a trader advertises a product or service at a specific price to attract consumers, but then increases the price when demand spikes. According to Daily Star, Dunham believes Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing might fall into this category, making it a potentially unfair practice.

While Ticketmaster argues that its system benefits both artists and fans by combating touts, Dunham remains skeptical, suggesting that the approach may contravene consumer rights. As more fans voice their frustrations, legal challenges could force the company to reconsider its pricing strategy—or even provide refunds to affected ticket buyers.

This isn’t the first time Ticketmaster has faced backlash over its dynamic pricing model, but with Oasis fans at the center of the current controversy, the company may have to address growing calls for reform. As per the Daily Star, potential refunds could be on the horizon, signaling a broader push for consumer fairness in the ticketing industry.