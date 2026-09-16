Ofcom Announces New Rules to Combat Mobile Messaging Scams

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In this blog post for DLA Piper, authors Mike Conradi, Christian Keogh & Marc Kopelowitz discuss Ofcom’s new rules requiring mobile operators and business messaging aggregators to strengthen protections against scam mobile messages. The new General Condition C9 will apply from 2027, with requirements for person-to-person (P2P) messaging taking effect on 18 January and application-to-person (A2P) messaging on 15 July.

The rules form part of wider UK efforts to combat scams and fraud, following measures including restrictions on SIM farms and previous Ofcom guidance targeting fraudulent calls and messaging. Ofcom’s new framework covers SMS and MMS carried over UK telecommunications networks but does not extend to over-the-top messaging services such as WhatsApp.

For P2P messaging, operators will need to introduce volume limits for pay-as-you-go SIMs, block numbers and messages associated with scams, and establish systems for receiving scam reports. A2P providers face additional requirements, including customer due diligence and KYC checks, verification of alphanumeric sender IDs, ongoing Know Your Traffic monitoring, incident management, and the blocking of scam messages.

The framework also requires providers to minimise wrongful blocking and maintain effective governance through user appeal processes, regular reviews, staff training, record keeping, and compliance with data protection law. The authors stress that operators and A2P aggregators should assess the new requirements well before their respective implementation dates, as compliance will require proactive technical and operational changes…

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