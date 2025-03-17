O’Melveny Strengthens Brussels Office with Antitrust Partner Return

O’Melveny has announced the return of antitrust attorney Stéphane Frank to its Brussels office, where he will serve as a partner in the firm’s Antitrust and Competition Group. According to a statement from O’Melveny, Frank’s addition strengthens the firm’s European capabilities and enhances its global team of antitrust specialists.

With nearly 15 years of experience handling antitrust and competition cases, Frank has built a reputation in EU and French competition law. Per a statement, he has represented clients in matters involving cartel enforcement, abuse of dominance cases, and European merger controls. His expertise also extends to overseeing global, multijurisdictional merger control and foreign direct investment (FDI) filings. His client portfolio includes sectors such as technology, financial services, energy, and aviation—areas that align with O’Melveny’s industry strengths.

Frank, a French-qualified lawyer and a member of the Brussels bar, has been recognized by The Legal 500 EMEA in its “Competition: EU and Global” category. He rejoins O’Melveny from Gibson Dunn, where he was a partner in the firm’s Antitrust and Competition Practice Group. Earlier in his career, he was counsel in O’Melveny’s Brussels office, making his return a significant homecoming.

According to a statement from O’Melveny chair Bradley J. Butwin, the firm is pleased to welcome Frank back, particularly at a time when the European Commission is playing an increasingly central role in competition enforcement. Butwin highlighted Frank’s “broad skillset, sharp technical abilities, and extensive experience with EU antitrust matters” as valuable assets to the firm.

Frank expressed his enthusiasm about rejoining the firm, noting his appreciation for O’Melveny’s platform and the opportunity to collaborate once again with its antitrust team. Per a statement, he looks forward to contributing his expertise to the firm’s global practice.