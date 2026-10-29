On the Inference of Collusion in Algorithmic Pricing: Lessons From Cornish-Adebiyi V. Caesars
Featured News
Toast Faces FTC Lawsuit Over Alleged Hidden Fees and Subscription Practices
Oct 29, 2026 by CPI
Amazon, Uber and Instacart Challenge NYC Delivery Worker Protections in Federal Court
Oct 29, 2026 by CPI
Wall Street Law Giant Weil Gotshal to Dissolve After Partner Exodus
Oct 29, 2026 by CPI
DoorDash to Acquire Instacart in $17 Billion Grocery Delivery Deal
Oct 29, 2026 by CPI
Anthropic Urges California to Give Courts Power to Block High-Risk AI Models
Oct 29, 2026 by CPI
Antitrust Mix by CPI
Antitrust Chronicle® – Exclusive Dealing
Oct 25, 2026 by CPI
Exclusive Dealing Without Exclusivity: Screening Contracts, Loyalty Rebates, and the Limits of Antitrust Tests
Oct 25, 2026 by David Martimort & Jérôme Pouyet
When Competition for Exclusivity Raises Prices: Rebates, Pricing Rules, and the Insulin Puzzle
Oct 25, 2026 by Daniel P. O’Brien & Greg Shaffer
Why Leaving the Door Open Can Be (Much) Worse Than Closing It: Share-Based Requirements, Buyer-Specific Costs, and Foreclosure
Oct 25, 2026 by Zhijun Chen & Greg Shaffer
Antitrust Chronicle® – EU Merger Guidelines
Oct 19, 2026 by CPI