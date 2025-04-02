OnlyFans Founder Joins TikTok Bidding War

While OnlyFans is predominantly known for its adult content, Zoop has positioned itself as a mainstream and family-friendly platform that redistributes the majority of its revenue to content creators. Per Reuters, Zoop’s business model incentivizes users by rewarding them for engagement.

“Our bid for TikTok isn’t just about changing ownership, it’s about creating a new paradigm where both creators and their communities benefit directly from the value they generate,” Zoop co-founder RJ Phillips told Reuters.

The potential acquisition bid is being backed by a consortium of investors, although Phillips declined to provide details on the specifics of the bid or the identities of the financial backers. Meanwhile, another significant bid emerged on Wednesday, with The New York Times reporting that Amazon has also made a last-minute offer to acquire TikTok.

The future of TikTok remains uncertain as U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to review a proposal regarding the app’s fate, Reuters reported. TikTok, which boasts approximately 170 million American users, is facing a looming deadline of April 5, by which ByteDance must either sell the platform’s U.S. operations or face a nationwide ban due to security concerns under U.S. law.

The law, enacted in January, was driven by bipartisan concerns in Washington over potential Chinese government influence through TikTok’s ownership. According to Reuters, U.S. officials worry that the Chinese government could use the platform for disinformation campaigns against the United States. However, TikTok supporters argue that banning the app would violate First Amendment protections regarding access to foreign media.

Trump had initially postponed the law’s enforcement upon taking office in January to facilitate negotiations but has indicated he might extend the deadline further if necessary. As Reuters has reported, negotiations surrounding TikTok’s fate have centered on a plan in which the largest U.S.-based investors in ByteDance would increase their stakes and take control of the app’s American operations.

Trump previously mentioned that four different groups had expressed interest in acquiring TikTok, though he did not disclose their identities. In this high-stakes transaction, the White House has taken an active role akin to an investment bank, with Vice President JD Vance overseeing the auction process, per Reuters.

