Paul Hastings Strengthens Antitrust Team with Top LA Lawyer

Paul Hastings LLP has strengthened its antitrust and competition practice on the West Coast with the addition of attorney Stephen McIntyre as a partner in its Los Angeles office. The firm announced the move today, highlighting McIntyre’s extensive experience in high-stakes litigation and government enforcement matters.

According to a statement from Paul Hastings, McIntyre is a Chambers-ranked “up and coming” antitrust lawyer who has successfully handled complex investigations and class action defenses in federal courts. His work spans multiple industries, including pharmaceuticals, technology, and entertainment.

Firm Global Managing Partner Sherrese Smith emphasized the strategic importance of McIntyre’s addition, noting that antitrust concerns remain a top priority for clients, particularly amid shifting regulatory policies. “Stephen’s addition will reinforce our competitive offerings in this space and strengthen the firm’s ability to advise clients on their most crucial, bet-the-company cases,” Smith said.

McIntyre has represented a range of major corporations, including Alaska Airlines, ByteDance, Endo Pharmaceuticals, ExxonMobil, Global Music Rights, National Beef, Samsung Electronics, and TransUnion. His arrival at Paul Hastings aligns with the firm’s efforts to expand its capabilities in handling complex antitrust disputes.

Per a statement from McIntyre, he looks forward to contributing to the firm’s global antitrust practice, especially as demand for experienced counsel continues to grow. “I’m excited to add my experience to Paul Hastings’ global practice as the demand for skilled antitrust and competition counsel increases from clients, including many with which the firm and I already share relationships,” he said.

McIntyre’s industry recognition includes being named a “Future Star” in Benchmark Litigation 2025 and one of the Daily Journal’s 2024 “Top Antitrust Lawyers.” He was also selected as a Law360 “Rising Star” in 2022.

Source: Paul Hastings