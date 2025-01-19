PepsiCo Sued Over Alleged Price Discrimination Involving Walmart

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against PepsiCo, accusing the company of engaging in illegal price discrimination by providing preferential treatment to a major retailer, according to NBC. While the retailer is not named in the lawsuit, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC that Walmart is at the center of the allegations.

The FTC claims that PepsiCo violated the Robinson-Patman Act, a federal law designed to ensure fair competition among businesses. The law prohibits companies from offering different prices or benefits to competing buyers for the same product, as well as from selectively granting allowances such as advertising reimbursements. Per NBC, the commission alleges that PepsiCo extended promotional payments, allowances, and advertising tools to Walmart that were not made available to its competitors.

In response to the lawsuit, PepsiCo has strongly denied the allegations. The company issued a statement to CNBC asserting that the FTC’s claims are both legally and factually incorrect. “PepsiCo strongly disputes the FTC’s allegations, and the partisan manner in which the suit was filed. We will vigorously present our case in court,” the company stated. PepsiCo also emphasized that its practices align with industry standards and insisted it does not engage in favoritism by offering discounts or promotional benefits to select customers.

The lawsuit, which has been filed in the Southern District of New York, is currently sealed. According to NBC, Walmart has not yet commented on the matter.

The FTC’s renewed focus on enforcing the Robinson-Patman Act signals a broader effort to address competitive imbalances in the marketplace, particularly among large retailers. This lawsuit could have significant implications for pricing and promotional practices across the consumer goods industry, depending on its outcome.

