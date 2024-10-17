Philadelphia City Council Advances Legislation to Tackle Rent Price-Fixing

Philadelphia’s City Council took a significant step toward addressing rental price-fixing on Wednesday by advancing legislation aimed at holding corporate landlords accountable for manipulating rental rates in the city. The measure, introduced by Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke, targets practices that housing advocates say undermine competition and disproportionately harm low-income tenants.

The proposed legislation focuses on antitrust violations, particularly targeting coordinated efforts by landlords to inflate rental prices. According to a statement from housing advocates, these illegal practices contribute to the city’s worsening affordable housing crisis, making it increasingly difficult for vulnerable tenants to find affordable places to live. If passed, violators of the legislation could face lawsuits and hefty fines.

While the bill does not specifically mention revenue management software like RealPage, it is designed to prevent landlords from using such programs. These software systems, which rely on algorithms combining public and private data, are believed to contribute to artificially raising housing costs. The algorithms use data on current rents, lease terms, and vacancy rates to recommend rental prices, a practice that critics argue allows landlords to push rent up to the highest possible levels, regardless of market conditions or tenant needs.

“Algorithmically-generated recommendations keep unit prices pressed up against the price ceiling for local markets,” O’Rourke said during a hearing before the Committee on Housing, Neighborhood Development, and the Homeless. He emphasized that the legislation aims to protect tenants who are most at risk of displacement or homelessness due to skyrocketing rents.

RealPage, a prominent provider of such rental management software, did not respond to a request for comment on the proposed legislation.

The introduction of the bill comes at a time when rental prices in Philadelphia remain historically high, with calls from housing advocates for corporate landlords to provide better conditions and fairer rents for low-income residents. Many tenants, like Lori Peterson, a retired city employee, expressed frustration at the impact of rent increases on their lives.

“I feel like I am in a prison in my own home and I’m paying for it,” Peterson said in her testimony, describing her experience of being stuck in an apartment with poor living conditions, including infestations, because she cannot afford to move. According to her statement, she believes that curbing price-fixing practices would significantly improve the lives of struggling tenants like herself.

Source: Whyy