Report Urges Crackdown on Ticketing Practices in Live Music Sector in Australia

A new parliamentary inquiry has urged stronger oversight of Australia’s live music sector, recommending that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) monitor the ticketing industry for potential anti-competitive behavior.

According to The Guardian, the report highlights concerns over “extreme dynamic pricing” and a lack of transparency in ticketing fees, both of which have contributed to growing frustration among Australia’s music fans and industry stakeholders alike.

The final report, titled “Am I Ever Gonna See You Live Again,” suggests amendments to consumer law to address unfair pricing tactics and ensure greater transparency in concert ticketing. Per The Guardian, the inquiry raised alarms about pricing strategies that create an artificial sense of urgency or scarcity, potentially misleading consumers and undermining fair market competition.

Over the course of nearly a year, the inquiry gathered evidence from multiple witnesses, many of whom pointed to a lack of competition as a primary factor behind the sector’s struggles. Vertical integration, where major companies control various aspects of concert production, ticketing, and resale, has led to concerns about market concentration.

According to The Guardian, the inquiry found that three major companies dominate roughly 90% of Australia’s major concert market: Live Nation (owner of Ticketmaster), TEG Live (owner of Ticketek), and AEG Frontier. This consolidation, the report argues, stifles competition and limits opportunities for independent promoters and venues to thrive.

Source: The Guardian