Rigged Bids, Real Costs – The Case for Tackling Bid Rigging in Public Procurement
In this blog post for the Competition and Markets Authority, CEO Sarah Cardell reflects on the serious threat posed by bid rigging in public procurement and its impact on taxpayers. She highlights the CMA’s 2023 case against 10 construction firms, which were fined nearly £60 million for colluding on £150 million worth of demolition and asbestos removal contracts. More broadly, the CMA estimates that bid rigging could cost UK taxpayers between £1 billion and £3.5 billion annually.