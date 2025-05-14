Rumble Adds David Boies to Legal Team in $2 Billion Antitrust Battle with Google

Video-sharing platform Rumble has enlisted the high-profile litigator David Boies to bolster its legal team in a major antitrust lawsuit against Google, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters.

The addition of Boies—renowned for his roles in the U.S. government’s 1990s antitrust case against Microsoft and the 2000 Bush v. Gore Supreme Court battle—marks a significant development in the lawsuit filed by Rumble against Google in 2021. The suit, filed in federal court in Oakland, California, accuses Google of stifling competition in the online video market and seeks more than $2 billion in damages.

Boies will join a team led by attorneys from Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, including Nicholas Gravante Jr., a former longtime colleague of Boies at Boies Schiller Flexner. Gravante practiced at Boies Schiller for over two decades and previously collaborated with Boies at the elite firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore. According to Reuters, Gravante has also represented clients such as Hunter Biden and Allen Weisselberg, former CFO of the Trump Organization.

The core of Rumble’s lawsuit centers on allegations that Google has used its dominance in search and mobile ecosystems to unfairly promote YouTube, its own video platform. As Reuters reports, the suit claims that Google manipulates search results to give preferential treatment to YouTube content and has made deals with Android device manufacturers to block Rumble from being preinstalled on smartphones.

Google has denied these accusations and has filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr. to issue a summary judgment in its favor, thereby avoiding a trial. That trial is currently scheduled to begin in July. The tech giant is being represented by John Schmidtlein of Williams & Connolly, a veteran of numerous legal battles on behalf of Google, along with attorneys from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Per Reuters, Boies is also involved in a separate case representing plaintiffs who accuse Google of violating user privacy. His involvement in the Rumble suit signals an aggressive legal push by the platform to challenge Google’s business practices in the rapidly evolving online video space.

The lawsuit, formally titled Rumble v. Google, is being heard in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California under case number 4:21-cv-00229-HSG.

Source: Reuters