Sen. Blackburn Releases Discussion Draft of Bill to Set Federal ‘Framework’ for AI Policy
Days after reporting surfaced that the White House and Republican leadership on Capitol Hill were working behind the scenes to craft comprehensive federal AI legislation that would preempt state laws, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) released a discussion draft of a bill to create a national AI regulatory framework. Although similar in many respects to the White House draft, Blackburn’s bill would notably preserve the authority of state attorneys general to enforce child protection measures and to hold AI system developers liable for harms caused by the AI system under defective design or “unreasonably” dangerous or defective product claims.