Senate Democrats Target Meatpacking Giants With New Antitrust Bill

The US meatpacking industry is facing renewed scrutiny from Senate Democrats who are pushing legislation aimed at limiting the market power of large processors and tightening rules in the beef sector.

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A bill introduced Wednesday by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York would require meatpacking companies to focus on processing only one type of meat rather than operating across beef, pork, and poultry simultaneously. The proposal also includes new restrictions intended to curb consolidation in the beef market, according to Bloomberg.

The legislation arrives at a politically sensitive moment as US consumers grapple with record-high beef prices. Rising grocery costs have become a focal point of voter frustration ahead of the November midterm elections, placing added pressure on lawmakers to address concerns about food inflation. According to Bloomberg, the spike in beef prices has intensified calls in Washington to examine whether market concentration among large meat processors is contributing to higher costs for consumers.

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Schumer said the measure is designed to address the dominance of large corporations across multiple segments of the meat industry. “It’s not right for a single company to have the power to dominate beef, pork, chicken all at once,” Schumer said at a news conference unveiling the legislation.

Read more: DOJ Shut Down Meatpacking Antitrust Probe Weeks Before Trump Demanded New Inquiry

Large meat processors have long drawn bipartisan attention in Washington because of the industry’s high level of consolidation. According to Bloomberg, federal data shows that the top four beef packers in the United States purchase more than 80% of the nation’s cattle. In the pork sector, a separate group of major processors accounts for roughly two-thirds of hog purchases, based on figures from the US Department of Agriculture.

Schumer argued that the current concentration in the industry exceeds levels seen a century ago, when the federal government first moved to curb the influence of major meatpackers. According to Bloomberg, the senator noted that today’s consolidation is even greater than during the early 1920s, when antitrust efforts targeted dominant companies in the sector.

The push for tighter oversight has also drawn attention from the White House. Last fall, President Donald Trump asked the US Justice Department to investigate the meatpacking industry, according to Bloomberg, reflecting broader concerns within the administration about market power and its potential impact on prices paid by consumers and livestock producers.

If approved, the proposed legislation would represent one of the most aggressive attempts in decades to reshape the structure of the US meatpacking industry and limit the reach of its largest companies.

Source: Bloomberg