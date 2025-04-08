Senators Press Microsoft and Google Over AI Cloud Alliances Amid Antitrust Concerns

Two Democratic senators are scrutinizing major technology companies over their strategic partnerships with artificial intelligence firms, raising concerns that the deals could undermine competition in the rapidly growing AI industry.

According to Reuters, U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Ron Wyden of Oregon have sent formal letters to Microsoft and Google, requesting detailed information regarding their respective collaborations with AI developers OpenAI and Anthropic. The lawmakers, both senior Democrats on the Senate banking and finance committees, argue that such arrangements could be contributing to a market environment that favors consolidation and limits consumer choice.

“We are concerned that corporate partnerships within the AI sector discourage competition, circumvent our antitrust laws, and result in fewer choices and higher prices for businesses and consumers using AI tools,” the senators wrote in the letters, per Reuters.

The inquiry follows increased attention on the influence of Big Tech in the AI landscape, particularly as cloud infrastructure becomes a critical gateway for the deployment of advanced AI models. Microsoft has invested heavily in OpenAI, while Google has entered into a prominent alliance with Anthropic — both partnerships that integrate AI capabilities tightly with each company’s cloud computing services.

Reuters reports that the senators’ letters seek clarity on several aspects of the partnerships, including whether these arrangements include exclusive licensing rights, the financial scope of payments between parties, and whether there are any intentions to fully acquire the AI startups involved.

The push for transparency aligns with findings from a U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) staff report issued in January, which examined the implications of cloud-AI partnerships. Although the report did not disclose company-specific details, it highlighted potential risks, including the possibility of acquisitions and the imposition of restrictive terms that could limit the independence of AI developers. For instance, the FTC noted that at least one agreement prohibited an AI firm from independently launching new models without utilizing its cloud provider’s platform.

According to Reuters, the FTC also indicated that one of the AI companies gave its cloud provider advance notice of critical business decisions — a practice that could raise flags about the level of control being exercised by dominant cloud firms.

Spokespeople for Microsoft and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Source: Reuters