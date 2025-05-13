Senators Urge FCC to Modernize Broadcast Ownership Rules Amid Digital Disruption

A bipartisan coalition of 22 U.S. Senators is urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to update its broadcast ownership regulations, citing an urgent need to align outdated rules with the realities of today’s digital media landscape. In a letter dated May 6 addressed to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, the lawmakers called on the agency to reform policies that they argue are preventing local broadcasters from remaining competitive in an industry increasingly dominated by streaming platforms and tech giants.

According to a statement from the Senate group, many of the current rules—some of which trace back to the 1940s—no longer reflect how Americans consume news and media. Although minor adjustments have been made over the years, the core regulations have remained largely static since the 1990s.

Per the statement, the senators stressed that a modernized regulatory framework is essential to sustaining local journalism, especially as traditional newspapers continue to shutter across the country. The lawmakers contend that current limitations make it difficult for broadcasters to consolidate or expand, ultimately weakening their ability to invest in newsrooms and serve communities with reliable local content.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS), a leading voice behind the effort, emphasized the importance of empowering broadcasters to adapt. The letter, signed by members from both sides of the aisle, argues that revised ownership rules could bolster the industry’s ability to deliver trusted news and compete more effectively with unregulated digital media conglomerates.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) welcomed the push. According to a statement from NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt, the current regulatory environment puts local broadcasters at a disadvantage as they go head-to-head with multi-trillion-dollar tech companies for advertising dollars and audience share.

The senators concluded by calling on the FCC to act without delay, suggesting that modernizing ownership restrictions would help ensure the sustainability of local news, strengthen public trust, and promote a healthier media ecosystem.

Among the 22 signatories are Senators Ted Budd, Susan Collins, Marsha Blackburn, John Barrasso, Chuck Grassley, Tim Scott, and Joni Ernst, reflecting broad bipartisan support for regulatory reform in the broadcast sector.

Source: News Radio Online