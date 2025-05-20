Sex Toy Retailer Says Google Breaches EU Digital Market Rules

UK-based sexual wellness company Lovehoney Group has filed a formal complaint with the European Commission, accusing Google of breaching EU competition laws through discriminatory content filtering, according to Politico.

The company contends that Google’s Safe Search tool disproportionately restricts access to its legally sold, age-appropriate products, such as those offered on its affiliated sites Womanizer.com and We-Vibe. Meanwhile, similar items sold by major retailers like Rossmann and Carrefour remain easily accessible through the search engine. This discrepancy, the company argues, violates the EU’s recently enacted Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to ensure competitive fairness in the digital space.

Per Politico, Lovehoney submitted its grievance to the Commission on March 7 and subsequently met with officials from the unit tasked with enforcing the DMA. The company is pushing for stricter oversight of how large online platforms—deemed “gatekeepers” under the DMA—implement content moderation policies.

Verena Singmann, a spokesperson for Lovehoney, emphasized the importance of the issue, stating that the company’s mission is to “promote sexual happiness and empowerment because we know that it is imperative for people’s health, wellbeing and happiness,” as reported by Politico. She also urged regulators to demand that major tech platforms enforce content guidelines in a fair and transparent way.

Although the Digital Markets Act does not provide a formal complaint mechanism, a Commission spokesperson confirmed to Politico that the complaint has been received and is being reviewed as part of its broader market monitoring responsibilities.

Source: Politico