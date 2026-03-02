Sony Faces £2 Billion UK Lawsuit Over PlayStation Store Pricing

Sony is confronting a major antitrust lawsuit in the United Kingdom that could leave the company liable for nearly £2 billion ($2.7 billion) over allegations it overcharged PlayStation users for digital content.

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The class action, which represents an estimated 12.2 million UK consumers, claims Sony holds a dominant position in the market for digital PlayStation games and in-game purchases. According to Endgaget, the lawsuit contends that Sony “occupies a dominant position in relation to the digital distribution of PlayStation games and in-game content and that it has been unfairly charging its UK customers too much for digital games and in-game content purchased through the PlayStation Store.”

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The legal filing further alleges that Sony “has a near monopoly” over add-on content and digital game distribution through the PlayStation Store. Per Endgaget, the claim argues that this control has enabled the company to set prices unchallenged and collect a 30 percent commission on sales made through its storefront.

The case covers individuals in the UK who owned a PlayStation console and bought digital titles or made in-game purchases via the PlayStation Store between August 19, 2016 and February 12, 2026. Structured as an opt-out class action, eligible consumers are automatically included unless they choose to withdraw. If the case succeeds, each claimant could receive compensation of approximately £162 ($217), according to Endgaget.

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Sony has defended its business practices, maintaining that restricting downloads to its own store helps safeguard user security and privacy. The company has also argued that revenue from digital sales commissions offsets the slim margins it earns from hardware sales, according to reporting from the Financial Times, per Endgaget.

The lawsuit arrives amid heightened scrutiny of technology companies’ control over digital marketplaces. In October, the UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled in favor of consumers in a separate case involving Apple, finding that the company had abused its dominant market position and overcharged users of its App Store. Apple subsequently appealed a £1.5 billion ($2 billion) fine in December.

Source: Endgaget