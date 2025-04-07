Spirit Airlines CEO Steps Down After Failed JetBlue Merger and Bankruptcy Exit

Spirit Airlines announced that CEO Ted Christie has stepped down effective immediately, marking another pivotal moment for the low-cost carrier as it attempts to regain financial stability and chart a new course post-bankruptcy.

Per Fortune, the Florida-based airline revealed on Monday that Chief Commercial Officer Matt Klein will also be departing the company. His role will be filled by Rana Ghosh, an internal executive stepping into the position as Spirit restructures its leadership ranks.

In the interim, the company will be guided by a three-person office of the CEO, made up of Chief Financial Officer Fred Cromer, Chief Operating Officer John Bendoraitis, and General Counsel Thomas Canfield, according to Fortune. This temporary leadership team is tasked with overseeing operations while the search for a permanent CEO is underway.

Christie, who joined Spirit in 2012 as CFO and became CEO in 2019, led the airline through several turbulent chapters—including the COVID-19 pandemic and mounting operational challenges faced by low-cost carriers. During his tenure, Spirit struggled with rising costs and changing consumer expectations, as travelers increasingly leaned toward premium services and more comfortable experiences.

The airline’s financial woes culminated in a bankruptcy filing in November of last year, following prolonged losses, substantial debt, and failed merger efforts. Spirit had previously been in talks with Frontier Group as early as 2022, only to pivot to a more lucrative proposal from JetBlue Airways. However, that merger was ultimately blocked by a federal judge over anti-competition concerns, derailing what could have been a lifeline for the carrier.

In a bid to revitalize its business, Spirit has projected that pivoting toward premium services could boost revenue by up to 13% per passenger. The company also plans to overhaul its loyalty program and explore strategic partnerships with other airlines to strengthen its market position.

Source: Fortune