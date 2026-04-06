Sports Markets: Are the Rules Right?

By: Helen Jenkins (Oxera Consulting)
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In this podcast for Oxera Consulting, Dr. Helen Jenkins joins Timo Klein and Christopher Davis to discuss the growing commercialization of sport and the regulatory challenges that come with it. With global spending on sports media rights rising sharply—from $38 billion in 2018 to $64 billion in 2025—they examine whether existing rules adequately ensure fair competition in the leagues and events that fans follow.
The conversation explores how market design, competition law, dispute resolution frameworks, and sports governance intersect to shape the modern sports industry. The speakers also assess how economic principles aimed at maintaining fair and competitive markets translate into “fair play” on and off the field, highlighting key tensions and emerging challenges in ensuring integrity and balance in an increasingly high-stakes sector…
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST…
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