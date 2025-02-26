Spotify CEO Criticizes Apple’s EU Compliance, Calls for Regulatory Action

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has accused Apple of deliberately evading compliance with the European Union’s (EU) Digital Markets Act (DMA), urging regulators to take firm action despite U.S. warnings of potential retaliatory measures.

According to Bloomberg, Ek described Apple’s efforts to adhere to the DMA as a “farce,” arguing that the tech giant has relied on a “well-established pattern of delaying and stalling” instead of genuinely aligning with the new regulatory framework.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Ek stressed the importance of enforcing the DMA, which was designed to curb the monopolistic behavior of the world’s most powerful tech companies. “It is time for Europe to show that we are going to enforce the law that’s already been passed,” Ek stated. His remarks come as EU regulators intensify scrutiny of Apple’s practices, with competition chief Teresa Ribera expected to issue a decision on Apple’s compliance by the end of March. If found in violation, Apple could face fines of up to 10% of its global annual revenue.

Read more: Apple Fights €1.8 Billion EU Fine Over Music Streaming Competition

However, the European Commission’s actions have sparked tensions with the United States. Per Bloomberg, U.S. President Donald Trump recently signed a memorandum warning of retaliatory tariffs if American companies, including Apple, are subjected to what he deems “disproportionate” penalties from the EU.

This follows Trump’s previous intervention in October 2024, just before his re-election, when he reassured Apple CEO Tim Cook that he would not allow the EU to “take advantage” of U.S. firms.

Ek’s latest criticism adds to growing pressure on Apple, which has already faced billions of dollars in EU fines over competition concerns. According to Bloomberg, both European and U.S. regulators have intensified their scrutiny of the company’s business practices, making it a focal point in ongoing discussions about big tech regulation on both sides of the Atlantic.

Source: Bloomberg