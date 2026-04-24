Statehouses Take Aim at Algorithmic Pricing as Legal Risks Multiply for Businesses
A rapidly expanding patchwork of state laws, proposed legislation, and attorney general investigations is reshaping the compliance landscape for companies that use consumer data and algorithms to inform pricing decisions. According to a recent overview by Kelley Drye, “surveillance pricing” remains loosely defined in policy debates, but regulators are converging on a set of legal theories and statutory tools that could materially affect how businesses deploy data-driven pricing strategies.