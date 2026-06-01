States Seek to Define Ownership of AI-generated Works in Absence of Federal Standard
The Supreme Court’s refusal in March to take up an appeal in Thaler v. Perlmutter, in a case involving the purported spontaneous creation of an original image by an AI, left undisturbed the Copyright Office’s long-standing policy that human authorship is an essential ingredient for copyright protection. But it left the legal status of works generated by AI undetermined. Now, some states are looking to step into the void.