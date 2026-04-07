Tackling High Fuel Prices: Germany’s New Competition Law Toolkit
Featured News
Court Allows Class Action Against Meta Over Facebook Data Breach
Apr 14, 2026 by CPI
California Lawmakers Clash Over Controversial Antitrust Expansion Bill
Apr 14, 2026 by CPI
SEC Issues Statement Allowing DeFi Interfaces to Skip Registering as Broker-Dealers
Apr 14, 2026 by CPI
FTC Set to Enforce Sweeping COPPA Updates Expanding Compliance Burdens
Apr 14, 2026 by CPI
European Commission Clears Telecom Deals in Italy and Spain
Apr 14, 2026 by CPI
Antitrust Mix by CPI
Antitrust Chronicle® – Competitor Collaborations
Mar 26, 2026 by CPI
Between Scylla and Charybdis – Navigating Transatlantic Antitrust Currents
Mar 26, 2026 by Tilman Kuhn & Niklas Brüggemann
Cartel Enforcement Moves Into the Labor Market: Trends and Implications
Mar 26, 2026 by Andreas Kafetzopoulos & Caroline Janssens
Rethinking Buy-Side Antitrust “Group Boycotts”
Mar 26, 2026 by Craig Falls & Brendan McGuire
Positive Collaborations: The Tools Available to Competition Authorities to Encourage Beneficial Interactions Between Competitors
Mar 26, 2026 by Rona Bar-Isaac & Thomas Withers