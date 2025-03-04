Tech Giants Challenge Australia’s Social Media Ban Exemption for YouTube

Australia’s recent move to implement strict regulations on social media platforms for children under 16 is facing pushback from major tech companies, as Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms, along with TikTok and Snapchat, urge the government to reconsider exempting YouTube from the law.

The new legislation, which passed through Australia’s parliament in November, is set to take effect by the end of 2025 and mandates that social media platforms restrict access to minors or face hefty fines, potentially reaching up to A$49.5 million ($31 million). The law, considered one of the strictest in the world, targets social platforms to prevent children from exposure to harmful content, requiring services to block sign-ins by users under 16 years old.

However, YouTube has been given an exemption due to its perceived educational value. As part of a family account, children can access YouTube with parental supervision, a feature that sets it apart from other platforms. The government has defended this exemption, arguing that YouTube serves as a vital educational tool, especially in younger age groups.

Read more: House Judiciary Committee Subpoenas Tech Giants Over Foreign Censorship Concerns

Yet, several of YouTube’s competitors have expressed concerns that the platform’s exemption undermines the law’s intended goals. According to Reuters, Meta argues that the exemption is inconsistent with the objectives of the law, pointing out that YouTube’s features—such as algorithm-driven content recommendations and social interaction tools—can expose minors to harmful material. In a recent blog post, Meta said, “A young person with a YouTube account experiences the features outlined by the government to justify the ban.”

Similarly, TikTok has voiced its concerns that granting YouTube an exemption would create an “illogical” and “anticompetitive” situation. The company urged the government to apply the law consistently across all social media platforms. “A law that only exempts YouTube is short-sighted and unfair,” TikTok said in a submission, according to Reuters.

Snapchat also weighed in, with the company stating that no individual service should be granted preferential treatment. In a submission to the government, Snap Inc. emphasized the importance of a fair and impartial approach, saying, “There must be a fair and impartial application of exclusions, and all services should be held to the same standard.”

The controversy has drawn attention from experts in mental health and extremism, with some arguing that YouTube, like other platforms, is still exposing children to harmful content. According to Reuters, experts have highlighted the addictive nature of YouTube’s algorithm and its potential for young viewers to stumble upon dangerous or disturbing material.

Source: Reuters